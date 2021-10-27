MC Gui, Tati, Rico or Sthe, who goes out?

Those on the farm at Fazenda 2021 are MC Gui, Tati Quebra-Barraco Rico and Sthe, and they will need the help of the public. One of them will even have a chance to get rid of the hot seat with the farmer’s proof. But until then, vote in the poll A Fazenda 2021 and give your opinion: which one should say goodbye to reality?

2021 Farm Survey

The Farm 2021 Poll – Who is on the farm?

MC GUI: the funkeiro was nominated by the Farmer of the week, Arcrebiano, and marks his debut in the reality’s fields. The pawn showed surprise with the indication

Rich: once again, the influencer is in the field of A Fazenda 2021. He was one of the most voted in the house and occupied the second stool after the farmer’s decision. He was banned from the farmer’s test.

Tati Quebra-Barraco: the funkeira is in the first garden after being pulled from the bay by Rico.

Sthe: the influencer remained in the remainder of the 1st and will also face its first field. Dynho chose Mileide over her.

Who has already been eliminated

Until this week, five participants have already taken the worst in official polls and were eliminated from the 2021 Farm, saying goodbye to the millionaire prize. See which participants have already been eliminated:

1st week: Liziane Gutierrez was the first to leave the confinement. The 35-year-old influencer was considered one of the most controversial names in the reality show, but got the worst of it in a field against Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes.

2nd week: the second elimination of Fazenda 2021 was the result of the decision of Erika Schneider, who was the farmer at the time. She sent Mussunzinho to the spotlight claiming that the actor and Mussum’s son had been sexist by not accepting his mandate in the house. He was eliminated by Dayane Mello and Arcrebiano.

3rd week: Erika Schneider was the third eliminated. Faustão’s former ballerina left her position as a farmer to sit on the stool in the garden. She aroused the fury of most of the reality’s participants, such as Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui, and ended up taking the worst in the countryside against Dayane and Tiago.

4th week: actor Victor Pecoraro was the fourth eliminated from the reality of Record TV. He was in the stall and ended up in the fields pulled by Aline Mineiro.

5th week: Lary Bottino, Medrado’s replacement, was the fifth eliminated from Fazenda 2021. The 23-year-old digital influencer got the worst in the vote against Valentina Francavilla and Gui Araújo.

In addition, the reality show this year has already had one forfeit and one expulsion. In the first week, after some conflicts at home and personal problems, Fernanda Medrado asked to leave Fazenda 2021 and left the game. She was replaced was Lary Bottino.

Days later, Nego do Borel was expelled from the program after being accused of sexually harassing Dayane Mello. At the time, the Brazilian model was drunk and ended up spending the night with the singer. Unlike Medrado, the participant was not replaced.