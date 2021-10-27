Meet Mabelly, the second trans player to reach the elite of women’s volleyball

RIO — In the wake of Tifanny, who now defends Osasco, Mabelly Gonçalo de Souza, 30, born in Curitiba, should play in the Women’s Superliga. The trans athlete is hired from Curitiba and is awaiting release from the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) to debut in the elite of women’s volleyball.

“It’s always been my dream,” says Mabelly, who’s been around women for just a year. “I’ve never played competition like the woman I am. This will be my first and I am very anxious and nervous. As a woman, I started at Paraná Clube, in 2020, but the tournaments I played were mixed.

She says that after Paraná she trained at São José dos Pinhais. But he didn’t play official tournaments.

— Tifanny motivated me not to give up, showed that it’s possible to act with women. We’re both women too. But, actually, my inspirations are female athletes like Jaqueline, Fernanda Garay – Mabelly tells. – I came to speak with Tifanny a long time ago, via social networks, to help me with advice on what she did, which blockers she took , this things.

According to Mabelly, who has been training with Curitiba for two weeks, her debut in the Superliga could have been “even before Tifanny” but because of “misinformation” she didn’t make any progress in this process.

He says he has known Tifanny since they were boys and that they even played together in a competition “over five years ago.” They follow each other on social media.

A trans athlete has played in men’s and mixed tournaments: she is waiting for the chance to play in women’s Photo: Personal archive

To be released by the National Medical Commission (Conamev) of the CBV, Mabelly must present legal (identity or passport with the woman’s name and photo) and medical documentation (examination of the last 12 months with a testosterone level below 10nmol/L or 288ng/ dL). This Conamev authorization is based on the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to Gisele Miró, coordinator of the Curitiba team, she has all the necessary documentation and the papers were sent to CBV, including the CPF, issued on Tuesday.

sex change

As a boy, Mabelly, whose name was Everson, started playing volleyball at school. He was 15 years old.

He was called to play on the São José dos Pinhais team and in this team he gained prominence “even among athletes from more advanced categories”.

He played in state tournaments and was called up for the Paraná national team. Her peak, according to her, was the call-up for the state team for the Brasleiro de Selections, in Saquarema (RJ).

At the age of 20, after the death of his mother, Nilza, who had a heart attack, he began the process of transitioning from sex and hormonal control to being a woman. He underwent therapy, plastic surgery to thin his nose and had silicone.

— I suffered a lot of prejudice in men’s volleyball. Very much. At that time, gay gambling was not well regarded. I was criticized a lot and I had to be a person I wasn’t. I pushed as far as I could go. Even though I wanted to be a woman and play women’s volleyball, which was my dream, I had to stay in the closet – recalls Mabelly, who has had all the documentation changed for two years to her current name. – There was nothing missing for me to debut in the female elite. I think it was lack of information. Each one said something, that I need this or that. And I was discouraged. But now, Curitiba came to me. I didn’t believe it. I’m really looking forward to the premiere. Anxious and afraid.

Mabelly says that for the first time she will have the monitoring of an endocrinologist and a psychologist. With that, you can think about the sex reassignment surgery, which she hasn’t had yet.

“It’s something that needs to be done along with therapy. I would like it very much but I have no money and I need security. After all, it is a surgery that has no turning back — says the athlete, that despite her delicate financial situation, she never lacked the basics. – My mother was a day laborer and cook and always gave me everything, including support.

Family

Mabelly says she is afraid of the public’s reaction, of “criticism but above all insults”. He says he knows that “comments will pop up and that’s why he’s going to prepare for the worst scenarios”.

— I have so many friends by my side… including volleyball. That’s why I’m here. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think I could because it wasn’t easy.

In the beginning, she didn’t have the support of the sisters Michele and Shirley or the father José Carlos “who was never present”.

Maybelle, who is Michele’s twin, says that the sisters were also prejudiced, they didn’t accept her choice but that this phase has already passed.

— They accept me and support me — guaranteed the player, who talks about the side effects of the medicines she has to take: — It makes me weak, I want to sleep, vomit and cry. But it’s necessary for me to remain a woman, it’s essential for the life of a trans. I say it all pays off because I’m a woman. I don’t live without medication.

Asked if she should play with women, the Maybelle, 1m88 tip replied:

— I have conditions. My physique is compatible with women’s. I’m not even that strong, I don’t have much male musculature, that man thing. What I have is what I did with weight training, no biggie.