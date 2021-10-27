Meteor is seen in the sky of Patos de Minas; see video

A meteor passed through the sky of the city of Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaíba, this Monday night (25). The phenomenon was spotted by the cameras of the Clima ao Vivo website, around 6:19 pm. In the video the meteor crosses the sky slowly, around 5 seconds.

See video:

Through the Clima Tempo website, Marcelo Zurita from the Brazilian Meteorological Observation Network (Bramom), explained what the phenomenon is. “Asteroids, meteoroids and comets orbit the Sun at a very high speed, somewhere between 40,000 and 266,000 kilometers per hour. When they reach Earth’s atmosphere at this speed, even fragments as small as a grain of sand are able to instantly heat atmospheric gases, generating a luminous phenomenon called a meteor. So the meteor is just the luminous phenomenon, nothing more. Meteor is not solid, it is neither liquid nor gaseous, it is just light. Popularly, the meteor is also called a shooting star.”

The website also explained that the larger the object, the greater the meteor’s luminosity. “And when its luminosity surpasses Venus’ glow, the meteor is commonly called a fireball or fireball. Sometimes, also depending on the speed and angle of entry, the meteoroid or asteroid is big enough to reach the densest layers of the atmosphere. In these cases, in addition to forming a more spectacular fireball, the meteor usually ends up with an explosive event,” wrote Clima ao Vivo.

