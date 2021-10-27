Microsoft begins to ‘push’ Windows 11 to Windows 10 users

Microsoft has started to release the KB5005463 update on Windows 10, automatically installing the “PC Health Check Application” (PC Health Check Application) software, which is used to check the equipment’s eligibility to adopt Windows 11 and provide a sort of hub for monitoring computer resources. Interestingly, the initiative will not be “pushed” on devices that already have the new operating system (OS).

The application can be a nuisance to customers who are already aware of their machines incompatibility with the new OS or who simply don’t want to switch to Windows 10 right now. That said, the update is optional and the integrity program will update itself autonomously — users won’t be able to disable this feature.

App interface, which also provides tips to maintain the device’s performance and securitySource: Reproduction / Tadeu Mattoss

A subtle way to “push” Windows 11

In addition to remembering about minimum requirements, the software created in June 2021 brings together several tools scattered across the computer interface in one window, including the ability to view internal storage usage, track programs launched when the computer turns on, battery consumption and more .

The portal Tech Radar analyzes that Microsoft’s update is a method to promote recent OS usage and speculates that the company will make other decisions for this purpose in the future. Keep in mind that Windows 10 will continue to be supported by the company until October 2025 and its “replacement” was released this month, so it may have bugs and performance issues.

If you have “PC Integrity Check” on your device but want to remove it, go to “Applications and Features” in the “Start” menu, find “PC Integrity Check” in the list of programs and use the “Uninstall” button “.