Microsoft Teams will no longer work on older Android phones

This Tuesday (26), Microsoft revealed that Teams will lose support for phones with Android 5, 6 and 7. The collaborative communication app was updated on these models until then, which guaranteed the presence of the latest features and, of course, made it viable communication by cell phone.

Android 5 will go without official support from Microsoft Teams on March 1, 2022; Android 6 on July 1; and Android 7 on September 1st. After that period, Microsoft says it will cease development of tools and bug fixes for these versions, but users will still have two months of updates distributed through the Play Store from the stipulated dates.

Microsoft Teams will no longer work on older devices (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Changes like this are already predictable for larger apps, which tend to be the last to let go of older versions of Android. An example of a similar change happened in WhatsApp, which in September abandoned models with installations of Android 4.1 (released in 2012) and iOS 10 (2016) or earlier.

For comparison — and a reminder that time goes by pretty fast — Android 5 was released in 2014, Android 6 was released in 2015, and Android 7, of course, was released in 2016. trio is already composed of well-dated systems and the number of users who use these systems is decreasing — according to the website StatCounter, this slice represents 11.69% of the total number of consumers who use them Android.

(Image: Playback/StatCounter)

In addition, cell phones from this era must already be reaching their end of life, whether they want to or not. So, the gradual abandonment of applications reinforces this end and encourages the exchange of the device.

Until the cuts start to take effect, there are a few months left, so there’s plenty of time to research new cell phone prices and offers. So, if using Microsoft Teams on your cell phone is a necessity, it’s good to start saying goodbye to your old war cell phone.

