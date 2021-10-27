Mike Tyson and Copom, and the more you need to know to invest well today

As of 6:30 pm this Wednesday, the 27th, all eyes in the market will be focused on just one issue: the announcement of the Cup (Committee on Monetary Policy of the Central Bank) of what the new Brazilian basic interest rate will be (Selic), today at 6.25% per year, as well as the statement indicating the next steps of the monetary authority.

Until last week, bets were focused on a rise of one percentage point in interest rates. But the announcement that the government is going to change the spending ceiling rule to accommodate expenditures of almost R$50 billion with Auxílio Brasil, not to mention the space that opens up for parliamentary amendments, changed the game. Now, expectations are focused on an increase of 1.25 point to 1.5 point Selic. And it is not out of the question that Copom will give the market a “scare” and go beyond that.

The Minister of Economy himself, Paulo Guedes, in an interview last Friday, 22, gave the message, almost as if the problem was not his: with the sharp rise in expenses, and the pressure on price variation, the BC needs to chase the interest curve.

Yesterday, the 26th, there was more fuel in the fire of the Selic hike: instead of slowing down, the IPCA for the first half of October raised the pace of increase to 1.2%, against 1.14% in September. For 2022, analysts interviewed by the Focus bulletin already expect prices to increase by 9.5%.

“As Mike Tyson used to say, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. The risk premium of Brazilian assets, due to the fiscal confusion and the imminent electoral cycle, grew substantially”, pointed out a report by Jaime Valdivia, macroeconomics analyst at Ohmresearch, comparing Copom to the legendary American boxer. Valdivia believes in a 12% base rate until May 2022.

Itaú’s macroeconomics team pointed out that the BC will likely adopt a “damage control” approach. “The recent increase in the domestic risk premium could further deteriorate inflation expectations, thus giving rise to a damage control posture, which implies a more timely adjustment of monetary policy.”

Why is this important to the market? The base interest rate is the benchmark for all fixed income loans and financial products in the country. By increasing the Selic, the Copom controls inflation, while putting a brake on consumer and business demand.

In this scenario of high interest rates, analysts have been expecting lower growth in our economy next year. If a week ago the experts interviewed by Focus believed that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) would grow 1.5% in 2022, now they expect an increase of 1.4%, on average.

Itaú was the first to revise its projection for the economy in 2022, but for a fall: the bank believes that activity will shrink by 0.5% next year.

What can a 1.5 point hike mean for fixed income investments? According to a report by XP Investimentos, in the projected scenario, the tendency is for short-term bonds to depreciate, that is, for prices to fall and fees paid to increase, which would represent a good entry opportunity.

“The longer-term fixed-rate and inflation-linked investments would appreciate at this first moment, with a drop in bond rates. For those who already hold this type of asset, it could be an opportunity for capital gains,” analysts point out. In other words, in the long term, in a scenario of more controlled inflation due to a strong rise in the Selic, the trend is towards lower interest rates, which would increase the value of the bonds in the present.

They point out that the time is good for post-fixed papers, such as those that remunerate investors with a percentage of the CDI. “We see the current scenario as positive for allocation to post-fixed bonds, which follow the interest rate, since the expectation for the Selic rate is for an increase in any of the scenarios presented.”

PEC of court orders

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said yesterday afternoon that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the precatório, which extends the payment of these debts and changes the spending ceiling, will be voted on this Wednesday.

Investors will look at the text with a magnifying glass to check for possible amendments to the proposal that make even more room for expenses in 2022, the election year.

Unemployment rate and industry survey

In the morning, a very important piece of data to measure the status of the Brazilian economy concerns the August unemployment rate, which will be released at 9 am by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In the quarter ended in July, the indicator dropped to 13.7%.

A little earlier, at 8 am, the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) releases a more recent number, the October Industry Survey.

oil stocks

At 11:30 am, the United States releases updated data on the country’s crude oil inventories. Last week, the DoE (US Department of Energy) reported a drop in this indicator, which gave strength to the prices of the commodity.

Depending on the number informed, the disclosure may affect the prices of the Petrobras.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the market opens, Gerdau (GGBR4) and Gerdau Met (GOAU4) release their balance sheets for the third quarter. After closing, it will be the turn of Dexco (DXCO3), Log Com (LOGG3), Movida (MOVI3), Weg (WEGE3), Odontoprev (ODPV3) and Multiplan (MULT3).