Military isolate Sudan from the world and civilians return to protest, closing trade in response to the coup

Khartoum — A day after a military coup in which Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and other civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government were arrested, flights to and from Khartoum International Airport were suspended until Saturday, the internet was cut again and streets in the capital Khartoum and the neighboring city of Ondurman, the country’s largest and most populous, were blocked — by both the military and protesters.

In response to the military takeover on Monday, Sudanese returned to the streets of different cities, and shops, schools and banks closed their doors, following the call for a general strike made by civil organizations. The coup interrupted an incipient process of democratic transition started in 2019 after the fall of the dictator Omar al-Bashir, who spent 30 years in power.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Armed Forces and leader of the coup, defended the military action today, claiming that the measure was taken to avoid a civil war, probably referring to the protests that had been taking place in the country since last week. , with groups calling for military intervention while others defended the preservation of the overthrown government.

“The dangers we’ve witnessed in the last week could have pushed the country into civil war,” Burhan said in the first post-coup interview.

The military intervention took place on the eve of the scheduled date for Burhan to transfer command of the Sovereign Transitional Council to Prime Minister Hamdok on November 17, according to the agreement reached between civilians and military in 2019, in order to prepare for the holding of elections, originally planned for 2022. The office is mostly ceremonial, but it would be the first time in more than 30 years that the country has been under the nominal control of a civilian.

In the interview, the general said that the arrested prime minister was not injured and was taken to his own home, Burhan, “for his safety”. Hours later, the Prime Minister’s Office reported that Hamdok had returned to his home, but that he was under heavy surveillance.

Late in the evening, using local time, Hamdok spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — in a statement, the department said Blinken reiterated calls for the military to release all civilian leaders and said it viewed the seizure of power with concern. by the military and the use of troops to crack down on protesters. According to the premier’s allies, other civil authorities remain detained “in unknown places.”





Protesters took to the streets to protest in the capital, Khartoum, against the arrest of government members by the army. Photo: AFP Sudanese protester covered with the national flag in front of burnt tires during a demonstration in the capital, Khartoum Photo: AFP Protesters set fire to tires on a street in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. Military and civilians shared power since the ousting of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 Photo: AFP Sudanese children burn tires to block a road in Khartoum Photo: AFP Sudanese protesters march in the capital, Khartoum Photo: AFP Sudanese youth plays a drum during a protest blocking a road in the country’s capital. Photo: AFP Protesters use bricks and burn tires to block road Photo: AFP Protesters block lanes and set tires on fire while security forces use tear gas to disperse them Photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP Armed forces detained Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, for his refusal to support his “coup,” the Information Ministry said after weeks of tensions between military and civilians. Photo: AFP

In turn, the general claimed that the military action was not a coup, as the army had been participating in the political transition. He stated that a new government will be formed, but not including well-known politicians. On Monday, Burhan had stated that the military would remain in power until July 2023, when there would be elections.

According to the organization NetBlocks, which monitors the functioning of the internet, after a temporary restoration of the network on Tuesday afternoon, after 35 hours of disconnection, the connection was interrupted again.

The Prime Minister’s Office’s Facebook page, apparently still under the control of Hamdok’s allies, called for his release and that of other civilian authorities. The premier remains “the executive authority recognized by the Sudanese people and the world,” the publication says, adding that there was no alternative but protests, strikes and civil disobedience.

In Khartoum and Ondurman, as well as schools, banks and shops closed, tires were burned and the call for a general strike was played over loudspeakers in the mosques. In the cities of Atbara, Dongola, Elobeid and Porto Sudan, large protests took place, according to images posted on social networks.

According to the Sudan Professionals Association, the main civil coalition in the uprising that led to the ouster of dictator Bashir, federal and state government officials said they would go on strike. According to the Ministry of Communication, which apparently remains in the hands of Hamdok’s allies, doctors in parts of the country have also announced that they have come out of military hospitals and would only provide emergency services at public hospitals.

On Monday, seven people died and 140 were injured in clashes with security forces. Today, according to a statement by the Sudanese Committee of Physicians, health services and institutions, such as the Central Blood Bank, were targeted for attacks and invasions by “armed groups allied with the security forces”.

“The Sudanese people will not easily accept a return to authoritarian rule,” the think tank International Crisis Group said in a statement. “By promising elections in July 2023, Burhan is trying to signal that the coup is only a temporary measure. But, as demonstrated by the thousands who have taken to the streets, few will accept the claim that he and his allies acted in the national interest. “

‘Scam epidemic’

The coup drew widespread international condemnation, with the United States announcing a $700 million aid freeze and calling, along with the African Union, the European Union and the Arab League, for a return to the transitional government. In a statement, Sudanese ambassadors in 12 countries, including the US, the United Arab Emirates, China and France, also rejected the coup, lining up on the side of resistance to the episode.

At the UN, before a closed-door meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Sudan, Secretary General António Guterres condemned the coup.

“My appeal, of course, is that, especially the great powers, unite in order to ensure that there is an effective deterrent to this epidemic of coups d’etat,” he said, referring also to military coups that took place this year in countries like Myanmar and Mali.

The transitional government inherited a deeply troubled economy, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, inflation was over 400%.

The ousted premier had taken unpopular measures, such as cutting subsidies, but they were beginning to bear fruit, according to the International Crisis Group. The exchange rate was gradually stabilizing and the country’s trade balance improved for the first time since the fall of Bashir.

Despite this, the military regularly issued statements criticizing the civilian leadership and holding them accountable for the crisis.