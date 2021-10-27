Minas removes Maurício Souza after homophobic comments and pressure from sponsors – Sports

The board of the men’s volleyball team of Minas Tennis Club decided to temporarily remove the player Mauricio Souza, because of the pressure from sponsors after he has made several homophobic comments on your social networks. In addition, the athlete will have to recant and will receive a fine.

In a statement sent to state, Minas Tênis Clube stated that president Ricardo Vieira Santiago met with Maurício Souza this Tuesday afternoon to inform the player of his “indefinite” removal. “The athlete also received a fine and was instructed to make an immediate public retraction”, informed the club. The retraction has not yet taken place.

Minas Tênis Clube also said that it “does not accept and will not accept intolerant manifestations in any way” and promised to intensify “internal campaigns in favor of diversity, respect and unity, as they are important causes and in line with institutional values.”

According to the club, there was, at no time, the threat of other athletes leaving the team in protest against the removal of Maurício Souza. Libero Maique was one of the athletes in the squad who took a stand. He used his social media to ensure he didn’t sign any letters in support of Mauritius’ position.

“I didn’t sign anything! And that doesn’t include me. And I continue to fight for my rights and that of our community and for any kind of prejudice. What they’re spreading about my supporting something is fake,” he said. Maique is gay and celebrated the pressure that the team sponsors in relation to the central’s homophobic statements.

This Tuesday, 26, Fiat and Gerdau took a stand and made it clear that they do not condone any kind of prejudice. The last straw was a recent post by the player, who also works for the Brazilian Team and was in the Tokyo Olympic Games, criticizing publisher DC Comics for revealing in a story that the Superman character was bisexual.

“Nowadays, right is wrong, and wrong is right… It doesn’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I take the side that I think is right! I take my beliefs, values ​​and ideas. ‘Ah! , it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal.’

It wasn’t the first time he has manifested himself in this way on his social networks. But recently he recorded a video explaining that he is conservative, right-wing and that he cherishes his family, explaining his worldview. “Fighting for what is believed is for few! For my values, beliefs and purposes I will go until the end! No matter what the cost,” he said, quoting values ​​from the Bible.

But the controversy ended up reaching the two sponsors of the Minas team, Fiat and Gerdau. They released official notes repudiating the player’s attitudes. “We are (…) demanding the appropriate measures, in accordance with our non-negotiable position regarding respect for diversity and inclusion. Thus, Fiat repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion or reduction of the human person and hopes that the institution takes the appropriate and necessary measures in the shortest possible time”, informed the Italian automaker.

Gerdau, which also has its name associated with the team, repudiated the prejudiced statements. “We repudiate any type of manifestation of a prejudiced or homophobic nature. We have already requested the club’s official position on the necessary dealings in the case to adopt the appropriate measures as soon as possible. We reinforce our commitment to diversity and inclusion, a non-negotiable value for the company,” commented the company.

The positioning of the two sponsors of the club pressured Minas to take tougher measures so that it does not further damage the team’s image or hurt the companies that support the volleyball team. The day before, the club’s board had already released a note, but without being too incisive. “All federated athletes to the association are free to express themselves freely in their social networks. The club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes”, he commented.

Captain of the Minas Gerais women’s team, Carol Gattaz also disapproved of the homophobic comments by Maurício Souza. “Homophobia is a crime. Racism is a crime. Respect is mandatory. It’s in the law. Guaranteed by the constitution. We’ve already tolerated disrespect, jokes and prejudices disguised as opinion for a long time. Enough”, exclaimed the player. Former libero Fabi, two-time Olympic champion with the Brazilian team, reinforced: “Homophobia is a crime”. She is gay and fights for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Sheilla and Thaisa, who also play for Minas’ women’s team, did the same.