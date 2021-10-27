Minas removes Maurício Souza, who is fined and expected to recant after homophobic statements | volleyball

In view of the case involving Maurício Souza, Minas pushed the central away because of homophobic statements published on social networks. In addition, the player will have to recant and will be fined by the club.

This Tuesday, the main sponsors of the team spoke about the athlete’s positioning. The companies asked, in separate notes, for “appropriate measures” from the Minas Gerais club and repudiated the player’s homophobic statements.

Earlier, a meeting between the board of Minas Gerais and the club’s sponsors addressed the matter. According to the ge, Minas understood that there was no climate for Maurício to act in the next games. Thus, he considered the possibility of terminating the player’s contract.

However, the parties reached an agreement, and he was willing to recant. In addition to the fine, Maurício Souza will be removed for an indefinite period. Only then can you rejoin the cast.

The board’s decision was passed on to the sponsors. The final word is that the club does not accept any other discriminatory comments. The request of ge, the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation sent a statement.

“The CBV values ​​inclusion and equality, and repudiates all forms of violence, prejudice or disrespect.”

About two weeks ago, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, will discover himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic books. The subject, which was one of the most talked about on Twitter on the day of the disclosure, also moved the Brazilian volleyball community.

After the publication of the publisher, Maurício Souza, posted a photo of the Superman and criticized DC’s decision. Minas expressed its opinion this Monday about the player’s publication. The club he said that he respected the freedom of opinion of each athlete, but that he did not accept homophobic statements.

– Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Here’s where you’ll see where we end up – posted the player, who received supportive comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Wallace and Sidão.

Pointer Douglas, one of the highlights of the Brazilian volleyball team at the Tokyo Olympics, is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and posted the same image as DC, with words totally contrary to what was exposed by the Minas player.

– Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. Yes, there will be a kiss. Thanks DC for thinking of representing all of us and not just a part ❤️ – he wrote.

The subject generated a great repercussion on social networks after internet users considered the posts as indirect among the teammates. Maurício, despite the criticism he took with his protest, continued to endorse his opinion on social media.

– Nowadays, right is wrong and wrong is right… Don’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I’m on the side that I think is right! I stay with my beliefs, values ​​and ideas – ended.