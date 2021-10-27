Minas Tênis sponsors demand “appropriate measures” after Maurício Souza’s demonstrations on social network | volleyball

The main sponsors of the Minas Tênis Clube men’s volleyball team spoke on Tuesday about the statements made by the club’s player, Maurício Souza. The companies stated, in separate notes, “appropriate measures” of the club regarding the athlete’s recent positions.

One of the sponsors stated, in a note published on social networks, that she is aware of the latest events involving the Minas volleyball team. Still in the position, it states that it repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion or reduction of the human person.

– The company bases its actions and relationships on values ​​that it considers non-negotiable, such as respect for diversity and inclusion. Thus, Fiat repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion, or reduction of the human person and expects the institution to take the appropriate and necessary measures in the shortest possible time – said in a press release published by social networks.

The other company that sponsors the volleyball team also posted a note on social media. In the statement, the company stated that it “asked the club’s official position on the necessary negotiations in the case to adopt the appropriate measures as soon as possible”.

On Monday, it was Minas Tênis. In the note, the Minas Gerais club stated that it respects the opinion of each athlete, but that it will not accept homophobic manifestations from players who wear the club’s shirt. See the full note.

1 of 1 Maurício Souza and Douglas during the League of Nations — Photo: FIVB Maurício Souza and Douglas during the League of Nations — Photo: FIVB

About two weeks ago, DC Comics announced that the new Superman, son of Clark Kent, will discover himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comic books. The subject, which was one of the most talked about on Twitter on the day of the announcement, also moved the Brazilian volleyball community.

After the publication of the publisher, Maurício Souza, posted the promotional photo of Super-Man and criticized DC’s decision.

– Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. This one will see where we end up.- posted the player, who received supportive comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Wallace and Sidão.

However, pointer Douglas, one of the highlights of the Brazilian Volleyball Team at the Tokyo Olympics, is part of the LGBTQIA+ community and posted the same image as DC, with words totally contrary to what was exposed by the Minas player.

– Funny that I didn’t turn straight seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. Yes, there will be a kiss. Thanks DC for thinking about representing all of us and not just a part. ❤️ – wrote.

The subject generated a great repercussion on social networks after internet users considered the posts as indirect among the teammates. Maurício, despite the criticism he took with his protest, continued to endorse his opinion on social media.