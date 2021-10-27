Minister attacks truck driver leaders and sees “zero” chance of strike

The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, said, during a lecture, that he does not believe in a large-scale truck driver strike on November 1st. Tarcísio spoke harshly about “half a dozen leaders” who call for frequent stoppages and stated that the movement has no reason or power to lower the price of diesel in Brazil. “Do you think you’re going to go down on strike? Sorry, it won’t,” he declared.

“There are half a dozen leaders who all the time call strike, every two weeks the guys call strike. And they try to take advantage of what happened in 2018, but what happened in 2018 is not going to happen anytime soon. The group that financed 2018 is out. So this is our only challenge, not to block the highway. If you don’t block the highway, with an excess of supply [de caminhões] that we have, if half a dozen guys stop working, what will the effect be for us in terms of the market? Zero, none. So, what is the possibility of having a strike like in 2018? Zero, none, there won’t be. They keep trying to call a strike through the press, but there won’t be a strike”, assessed Tarcísio.

He stressed that, this time, there is no support from transport companies, representatives of most of the sector. “More than two-thirds of transport is in the hands of transport companies, they are not self-employed.”

The speech took place last week, at Paving Export, in São Paulo, but began to circulate this week in groups of truck drivers, who are dissatisfied with the government’s proposal to give “diesel aid” of R$ 400 per month to truck drivers. self-employed.

“We cannot let highways be blocked. This is our challenge. If half a dozen stop, the effect is zero”, provoked the minister, who complained about the space given by the press to these leaders. “They call it a strike and the press takes the bait. For the press, the worse the better, because they don’t like the government.”

The Ministry of Infrastructure released the following note on the speech of Tarcísio de Freitas:

“The Ministry of Infrastructure clarifies that minister Tarcísio reaffirmed, in a lecture at Paving Export, last week, his public position in reference to the sectorial actions adopted by the folder; full openness to dialogue with all entities that have shown interest in being part of the formulation of public policy; the position of not negotiating with any indication of stoppage or lockout; and his opinion, widely known throughout the sector, on topics of interest, such as the freight table and the need to stimulate the economy in order to strengthen the road freight transport market. Lowering the Brazil Cost means lowering freight costs for the entire logistics chain, including truck drivers.”