Missing person on trail in the US does not answer calls from the rescue team because he does not recognize the number

RIO — A person who was lost hiking in Colorado, USA, deliberately did not answer calls from rescuers because he “didn’t recognize the number,” authorities said, according to NBC News. The hike started on the last day 18, on Mount Elbert, and only ended the following day, about 24 hours later. During this period, the Lake County Search and Rescue agency began taking action to locate the missing person, whose identity and gender were not disclosed.

The department said in a statement that several attempts were made to contact the person via cell phone, but without any success. When he returned, the individual reported that he had left the trail while walking and, at dusk on the 18th, he could no longer return to the right path. After walking around the area, trying to get his bearings, the person was able to find his car and then go home. According to the rescue team, the person had no idea he was being wanted.

“A remarkable lesson is that the person ignored our repeated phone calls because he didn’t recognize the number,” the note states, complementing with a warning to anyone who might get lost hiking to answer their cell phones.

“It could be a search service team trying to confirm you’re safe!” the team asked.