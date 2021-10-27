Mobile booth offers free health services in Paraisópolis – News

A Mobile Health Booth will be available for various health services, from this Monday (25th) until October 30th, in front of the Women’s Association of Paraisópolis, in the south of São Paulo.

Community residents will have free access to specialized medical telecare services, checking weight, height and pressure and the bioimpedance test, which assesses the patient’s body composition, in addition to guidance on breast cancer.

A QR code located on the outside of the cabin will give general breast cancer preventive instructions using artificial intelligence via WhatsApp.

The action is part of the Todos Pelo Rosa campaign, of the Foundation Institute for Research and Study of Diagnostic Imaging (FIDI). In partnership with the NGO Américas Amigas, 455 free mammograms will also be offered at the site.

Pink October



The Pink October campaign, alerting and preventing breast cancer, is a global movement that began in the 1990s. The month of October became dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, highlighting the need for early diagnosis and adequate treatment for the patients.

In 1982, in the United States, a non-governmental organization was founded in honor of Susan G. Komen who died of breast cancer. The institution started to hold events to raise funds for research in combating the disease. In 1986, the first month of awareness occurred in October.

In Brazil, the first act alluding to the Pink October took place in 2002, in São Paulo. In 2010, the National Cancer Institute joined the movement and started to promote technical events and disseminate information on breast cancer prevention.