Mode of making Pix changes from Friday; understand

Making a Pix could be easier, at least in third-party applications, starting this Friday (29). On that date, the Central Bank puts into operation the third phase of Open Banking, allowing the so-called payment initiators to act directly with instant payments.

According to the Central Bank, with the update, making a Pix for payments for purchases or services in third-party applications will be reduced from seven to three steps, taking into account the technological financial mechanism for making payments.

For the user, the main advantage is being able to make payments without having to open the bank’s application, which until then was necessary to be able to make the transfer. These payment initiators may offer Pix as a payment option, being authorized to carry out the transaction within their own environment. A clear example is an order placed in the iFood delivery app.

Today, for a payment via Pix, the user who wishes to pay in this format receives the Pix key, a code or QR Code and needs to exit the iFood application, access the bank account and carry out the transaction with the data.

With the arrival of the third phase of Open Banking, in the delivery application itself, for example, the transaction will be made. User authorization is enough, without having to go from one application to another.

Away from the user’s eyes, payment authorization continues to be carried out by the financial institution with which he has an account, which continues to guarantee the security of the transaction. The new functionality is valid for apps as well as shopping sites. Those who still prefer to access the bank’s application environment to make a payment can also continue to do so.

The payment transaction initiator (ITP) initiates the payment transaction ordered by the end user, but does not manage the payment account, nor does it at any time hold the funds of the transactions initiated, so it allows the customer to make payments or transfers in person or at the internet, without using a card and without having to directly access the environment of the institution where the customer has an account.

WhastApp was one of the companies already authorized by the Central Bank to operate as a payment initiator. Until then, the transfer service via WhatsApp needs the registration of a partner company card (currently Visa). This could change, expanding the possibilities of use for users, if WhatsApp starts offering the Pix modality on the platform.

Open Banking

Open Banking has been in place since February 1st, the first stage allowed the sharing of information about products, services, service channels and branch locations. Based on the data, banks can make comparisons through application programming interface systems. The second phase, which involves the sharing of records and transactions between financial institutions, took effect on August 13th.

The third phase, which involves Pix payments, was supposed to take effect at the end of August, but has been pushed back to October 29th. The fourth stage, which provides for the exchange of information on foreign exchange, investment, pension and insurance services, is scheduled for the month of December.

In the assessment of the specialist in regulation at JL Rodrigues & Consultores Associados, José Luiz Rodrigues, this is the moment when open banking will no longer act only with the sharing of information and will impact the services that will reach the consumer.

“It is in phase 3 of open banking that the integration in the provision of services will begin. It will occur gradually, involving Pix first, and later integrating payments with TED and transfers between accounts at the same institution, slips, debits and, and finally, credit proposals. This phase will provide the emergence of new solutions and environments for making payments and, subsequently, new dynamics for credit operations. It is a phase aimed at spreading access to financial services, while preserving the security of the National Financial System”, he says.

