Moraes receives CPI request to block Bolsonaro on the networks – News

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), will be the rapporteur of an action sent to the Court by the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of Covid-19. The CPI asks that the president’s access to social networks Twitter, Facebook and Instagram be suspended. The case proceeds to proceed confidentially in the Court.

The application approved on Tuesday (26) by the CPI was motivated by a statement by the president who linked vaccination against Covid-19 to AIDS, in a live. The transmission was removed from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Monday (25) for constituting the dissemination of fake news. The collegiate also wants to block Bolsonaro’s access to his channel on the YouTube video platform. The senators’ request was distributed to the magistrate for prevention.

The CPI request was sent this Tuesday (26) ao presidente do STF, Luiz Fux, e compreende também a quebra de sigilo telemático de Bolsonaro nas plataformas Twitter, Facebook e Google, para “reunir provas a respeito dos graves crimes praticados contra a saúde pública”, e o bloqueio dos canais do presidente.

The Senate Advocacy had requested that the document be distributed to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry conducted at the Supreme Court, for the connection of the case with the inquiry. When formulating the request for the networks of Bolsonaro to be blocked, the technicians of the Senate affirm that there is “very high probability that it will relapse into the same practices until it is prevented by the competent authority”.

Another request approved by the CPI asks that the Chief Executive be investigated for the same statements in the scope of the fake news inquiry reported by Moraes. The magistrate has no deadline to decide.