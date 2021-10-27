More than 700 games and DLC on sale on PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation invites you to close out October and welcome November with promotions on PlayStation Store.

The “November Offers” kicked off at Sony’s digital store and runs until November 19, allowing you to save up to 70% on some of the games and DLCs chosen for this new discount campaign.

Acclaimed games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Sekiro are featured in a list where recent titles like Scarlet Nexus and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Shodown are present.

Launches in the PlayStation Hits line and games like Soulcalibur 4 can also be mentioned as an example of quality at a more affordable price.

Below is a list of highlights, but you can find all the promotions on PlayStation Store.