Motorcycle taxi drivers demonstrate in Parallel against fuel increases

A demonstration promoted by motorcycle taxi drivers blocked the main and marginal roads of Avenida Paralela, towards the centre, near the Narandiba viaduct, in the late afternoon of Tuesday (26), leaving the traffic congested. The protest was dispersed and traffic cleared around 6:30 pm, according to Transalvador.

According to the Association of Professional Motorcycle Taxis of the State of Bahia (Asmob), the movement was motivated by the increase in fuel prices announced by Petrobras the day before. The liter of gasoline sold by the company to distributors will go from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19, which represents an increase of R$ 0.21 or around 7%.

Petrobras stated that the portion of gasoline sold at refineries in the final price of the product found at the service stations would reach R$ 2.33, with an increase of R$ 0.15. The variation is less than the R$0.21 adjustment at refineries because gasoline has a mandatory 27% blend of anhydrous ethanol.

A liter of diesel would now be sold for R$ 3.34 at Petrobras refineries, which would represent an increase of around 9% over the current average price of R$ 3.06. In the case of diesel, Petrobras calculates that the impact for the final consumer is an increase of R$ 0.24, because the diesel sold at gas stations has a mandatory 12% biodiesel blend.

According to Asmob, a new protest is being organized by motorcycle taxi drivers, but there is still no set date for the demonstration.