Motorcyclists protest against rising fuel prices in Salvador and traffic is congested | Bahia

Motorcyclists protested against the increase in the price of fuel, in Salvador, this Tuesday afternoon (26), and traffic was congested on Avenida Luís Viana Filho, also known as Avenida Paralela, towards the center of the Bahian capital. The information is from Transalvador.

According to the traffic agency, the demonstration, which began around 5:17 pm, took place near the viaduct that gives access to the Narandiba neighborhood.

Motorcyclists occupied the marginal and main lane, however, they left a free lane in each lane. Transalvador and Military Police teams were at the scene to monitor the situation.

The municipal transit agency did not detail the size of the traffic jam, but said he arrived near a private college, which was about 5.3 kilometers from the protest site.

At night, the protesters headed to Avenida Antônio Carlos Magalhães, and blocked traffic towards Avenida Paralela. However, one lane of the road was unlocked by Transalvador.

According to the municipal traffic authority, the protest ended around 20:00, and the road was completely cleared.

This Tuesday, gas stations in Salvador dawned with new values ​​charged by the liter of gasoline. In some of them, prices reach R$ 7.09 for the common type. However, on Monday (25), the product cost, on average, R$5.99.

Regular ethanol is sold for more than R$ 6 and diesel is close to the same level. Already the additive gasoline is found for R$7.39. Authorized on Monday, the readjustment noted on Tuesday was the 11th, this year alone.

The increase was 7.04% and came shortly after another correction announced on October 9, at 7.2%. Before that, on September 28, the price of gasoline had already risen 8.89%. In all, this year alone, the price of fuel has already had a 73.4% readjustment at the refineries. The main reasons for the increase are the dollar and oil prices.

