Motorola Moto G200 to arrive by the end of 2021 with 144 Hz screen | Cell phone

Motorola may announce the Moto G200 later this year, a phone that is expected to replace the Moto G100, which, in turn, was released in early 2021. According to rumors, the new model’s specs may include the Snapdragon 888 processor and screen with 144 Hz refresh rate.

In addition, improvements are expected in the photographic arrangement, which can bring sensors up to 108 MP, although the leak points to the loss of one of the devices in the front camera, which is currently double. Despite the expectation, there are no confirmations from Motorola.

According to the German portal Technik News, the Moto G200 is due to be officially announced in November. Among the changes in relation to the G100, one can observe the evolution of the processor, which would change the Snapdragon 870 for the 888, keeping Qualcomm chipset.

As for the screen, rumors point to a jump from 90 Hz to 144 Hz in the refresh rate, a change that should give greater fluidity in the transition of images when showing videos or games. Full HD+ resolution and OLED panel are expected, as in the current model.

As for the photographic arrangement, the expectation is that the main sensor will advance from 64 MP to 108 MP, with the depth sensor remaining at 2 MP. Forecasts also indicate that Motorola will invest in a camera with only ultra wide function, possibly with 13 MP. Already on the front, the Moto G200 can leave aside the dual camera, making room for just a 16 MP sensor.

The future release should come with Android 11, even with Android 12 getting closer to mass distribution. Like the Moto G100, it should compete directly with models like Samsung’s Galaxy A72, which has specifications similar to the Motorola cell phone available on the market today. So far, there is no forecast of values ​​that can be practiced in the sale of the Moto G200, nor is there any forecast of it arriving in Brazil.