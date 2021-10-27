Movie based game is announced

The universe created by John Krasinski will come to video games!

It was announced today (26) that a game based on the movie a silent place is in development. The project promises to bring a new story in the universe of movies, but no more details about the plot were revealed.

According to what was released, the title will be developed by Knowing Interactive, iLLOGIKA and EP1ToME. The first company was responsible for the game of World War Z, while the second worked on PGA Tour 2K21. It was also said that the game will be a “Untold Story of Survival in the Universe of A Quiet Place”, which indicates that its plot will not adapt the stories of the Abbott family, which stars in the feature films.

In a statement to IGN, Saber Interactive said:

“This first official game set in the spooky universe of A Quiet Place will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the intriguing suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous.” The statement states. “The game is in development by iLLOGIKA, the Montreal studio with veteran talent from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive, the Embracer group company behind the hit game World War Z and the future Evil Dead: The Game.”

No further information about the project was released beyond that. Although it already has a site, this promises only what was already revealed in the statement, citing the frightening universe of the franchise and the new story that the game will present.

Despite this, the game of a silent place it already has a release forecast for sometime 2022.

