Moving average of deaths per Covid rises again in the DF

The moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in the Federal District rose and reached 14.4 this Tuesday (26/10). With that, the indicator registered an increase in relation to this Monday (25/10), when it was 13.1 daily deaths.

In comparison with what was calculated 14 days ago, there was a variation of -9%, which indicates a stability in the number of deaths.

Due to the incubation time of the new coronavirus, the experts’ recommendation was adopted to compare the moving average of the day with that of two weeks before. Fluctuations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15% more or less characterize invariability.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal District has already reported 513,506 contaminations and 10,791 deaths from the disease. In the last 24 hours, there were 21 deaths and 298 new infections.

Occupancy rate in ICUs

According to data from the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF), updated at 4:10 pm on Tuesday, 156 of the 344 operating beds in the ICU, Ucin and ICU for patients with Covid-19 are occupied, which is equivalent to 45% of the capacity of the public network. The number includes all beds that are not locked or awaiting release.

In the private network, 101 of the 179 beds for adults available are occupied – a rate of 56.4%. Monitoring bed occupancy rates is one of the ways to measure the evolution of disease transmission.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic based on absolute death or case data is far from ideal. This is because they can have very large daily variations, especially delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate view of the scenario, moving average is widely used around the world. The rate then represents the sum of reported deaths in one week divided by seven.

The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths from the previous seven days.