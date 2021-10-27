Moving average of deaths per Covid rises to 341 on Tuesday

Brazil registered, this Tuesday (26/10), daily moving average of 341 deaths. On Monday (25/10), the country had computed a moving average of 334 deaths.

In comparison with what was verified 14 days ago, there was a variation of 7.9%, signaling a stabilization in deaths.*

In the last 24 hours, 442 deaths and 13,424 infections from the disease were reported across the country. The data are from the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

In total, Brazil has already lost 606,246 lives to the disease and computed 21,748,984 cases of contamination.

Check out the history of the pandemic in the country in the chart below:

Due to the incubation time of the new coronavirus, the recommendation of experts was adopted that the moving average of the day be compared to that of two weeks ago.

Variations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15%, more or less, are not significant in relation to the evolution of the pandemic. Percentages above or below, on the other hand, should be seen as an upward or downward trend.

The calculations are made by (M)Dados, the data journalism center of the metropolises.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic based on absolute death or case data is far from ideal. This is because they can have very large daily variations, especially delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate view of the scenario, moving average is widely used around the world. The rate then represents the sum of reported deaths in one week divided by seven.

The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths from the previous seven days.