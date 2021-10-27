MSD authorizes generic manufacture of its drug against Covid-19

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) has signed a licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), supported by the United Nations, that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral treatment against Covid-19.

The announcement was made this Wednesday (27). MSD said the royalty-free license applies to 105 low- and middle-income countries. It allows manufacturers selected by MPP to make generic versions of molnupiravir, the antiviral pill that MSD developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering authorization for emergency use of the drug – which has been shown, in a clinical trial, to halve the risk of severe Covid-19 and death when administered early for the disease. .

“This is the first transparent, public health-focused voluntary license for a Covid-19 medical technology,” said MSD and MPP in a joint statement.

Companies may apply for an MPP sublicense. The license, which also includes technology transfer, will remain royalty-free as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies the pandemic as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern,” the statement says.

MSD earlier this year signed bilateral licensing agreements with eight Indian generic drug manufacturers, including Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

The agreement with MPP expands the manufacturing base beyond these companies. MPP recently told Reuters that 24 companies had expressed an interest in manufacturing the drug.

“We all knew that we would diversify the geographic footprint of our generic partners so that we would not only have generic suppliers in India, but also in other regions,” said Paul Schaper, MSD Executive Director of Global Public Policy in an interview .

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said last week it will spend up to $120 million to kick-start the development of generic versions of molnupiravir to help ensure that low-income countries have equal access to the drug.