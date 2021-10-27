MSD waives royalties and signs agreement to expand access to pill against covid | Companies

THE MSD (known in the US as Merck ) closed a licensing agreement with the aim of expanding access to its promising pill against covid-19 , a step that health organizations hope can encourage other pharmaceutical to act.

The agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, supported by United Nations, will help to make available antiviral therapy in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries if the pill is approved, allowing generic pharmacists to apply for licenses to manufacture the investigational drug, according to a statement on Wednesday.

It is the organization’s first agreement to provide access to a covid technology. Experts have expressed concern that low-income nations, still with unequal access to vaccines, face the same difficulty in obtaining drugs against the disease. MSD and partners will not receive royalties while covid is classified as a public health emergency of international concern by World Health Organization (WHO).

United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore are among those who have already sought to guarantee the supply of the molnupiravir. The Patent Pool began discussions with drugmakers in March of last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Charles Gore, the organization’s executive director.

“We said, ‘Look, we do public health licensing, we have a lot of experience with that and we would like the industry to come to us so that we can discuss the possibility of licensing,’” Gore said in an interview. “Frankly, it’s a little disappointing that they didn’t. It just started more recently.”

The pill can benefit poorer countries due to its low production cost and ease of use. The US drugmaker has taken steps to ensure more countries can get the drug, having signed licensing agreements with Indian generic makers earlier this year.

MSD and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are seeking authorization for emergency use in the US, and the treatment will be reviewed by the FDA regulatory committee next month.

Regulatory hurdles and other challenges must be resolved before drugmakers can manufacture generic versions, and production potential will not be realized without incentives and guarantees, said Trevor Mundel, president of global health at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last week.

The Gates organization has pledged up to $120 million to help generic drug makers.

Health organizations also fear that some hard-hit middle-income countries may be excluded from licensing agreements. The campaign is considered crucial as many lower-income nations do not have access to vaccines.