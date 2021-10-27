Multivaccination Campaign to update vaccination coverage ends on October 29

The Municipal Health Department and Epidemiological Surveillance (VE) of Mogi Guaçu continue with the National Multivaccination Campaign until next Friday, October 29, with the application of all vaccines for children and adolescents aged up to 14 years. The immunizers are available at 21 posts in the city from Monday to Friday, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

The action aims to update the vaccination books of children and adolescents in the municipality. Therefore, this is the last week for parents or guardians to update their children’s vaccination coverage. Just look for the nearest health unit and take your vaccination booklet.

Data from the Epidemiological Surveillance (EV) of Mogi Guaçu indicate 27,946 individuals in the municipality within the age group of the target audience, being: 1,914 children under one year, 7,444 children aged 1 to 4 years and 18,588 among children and adolescents aged 5 to 14 years old.

To date, 1,212 booklets have been updated since the campaign began on October 1st: 486 children under the age of one, 279 children aged 1-4 and 447 children and adolescents aged between 5 and 14 years have been served. So far, the city has reached 85% of the goal with the first age group of this target audience, 57.6% in the second and 45.3% in the third age group above 5 years.

2021 National Multivaccination Campaign

Period: Until October 29th – Monday to Friday from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

UBS Health Center

UBS South Zone

USF Herminio Bueno

USF Eucalyptus

UBS Guaçu Mirim

USF Rosa Cruz

UBS Midwest

UBS Ipe II

USF Ipe Pinheiro

USF Alto dos Ipes

USF Guaçuano

North Zone UBS

USF Zaniboni II

UBS Zaniboni I

USF Fantinato

USF Santa Teresa

USF Santa Cecilia

USF Chaparral

USF Sweden

USF Martinho Prado

USF Dawn Farms

Vaccines available for children

BCG; Hepatitis B; Polio 1,2,3 (VIP – inactivated); Poliomyelitis 1 and 3 (VOP – attenuated); G1P1 human rotavirus (HRV); DTP+Hib+HB (Penta); Pneumococcal 10 valiant; Meningococcal C (conjugate); Yellow Fever (Attenuated); Measles, Mumps, Rubella (SCR); Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Chickenpox (SCRV); Hepatitis A (HA); Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP); Diphtheria, Tetanus (dT); Human Papillomavirus (HPV); Varicella.

Vaccines made available for teenagers

Hepatitis B (recombinant HB); Diphtheria, Tetanus (dT); Yellow fever (Attenuated); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (SCR); Human Papillomavirus (HPV); Meningococcal ACWY (Conjugate).