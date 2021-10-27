Muse of ‘Dancin Days’, Sônia Braga laments the death of Gilberto Braga | celebrities



Sonia Braga – Reproduction

Sonia Bragareproduction

Published 10/27/2021

Rio – Sônia Braga, protagonist of the soap opera “Dancin’ Days”, one of Gilberto Braga’s greatest hits, lamented the author’s death on social media. Gilberto Braga died, aged 75, this Tuesday. He was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, and was the victim of complications due to a systemic infection.

“1978. Daniel Filho called me for a soap opera and I auditioned for the character with (dearest) Glorinha Pires. And there was born what would be one of the most important roles in my life, Julia Mattos from Dancin’ Days,” he wrote the actress.

“How can we talk about someone who gave us such an important gift, which was shared with the whole of Brazil? Gilberto was one of the most revolutionary authors of Brazilian TV. His fine irony and immense ability to radiograph Brazilian society in remarkable stories and well engendered will be missed,” he added.

Sonia also highlighted that Gilberto was a friend. “But I will miss my friend even more. Gilberto became part of me, my life, my story. Our conversations were great and fun. We liked period movies, dramas and novels. We loved loving him. We returned to see us in A Força de um Desejo, a brief but beautiful reunion. It’s sad to know that Gilberto has left. Here’s all my affection for Edgard, her husband and companion for so many decades, and for her entire family,” he concluded.