Musician Letieres Leite, conductor of the Rumpilezz Orchestra and author of arrangements by artists such as Ivete and Bethânia dies | Bahia

Died this Wednesday (27), the conductor and composer Letieres Leite, in Salvador. The information was confirmed by the artist’s production.

There are still no details on the cause of the conductor’s death.

Letieres dos Santos Leite was born in Salvador and was 61 years old. He was an arranger, composer, instrumentalist and headed the Rumpilezz Institute, the same name as the orchestra he created in 2006.

In addition to conducting the orchestra, the artist was responsible for the entire concept – costumes, ambiance – including compositions and wind and percussion arrangements.

A percussionist and saxophonist who accompanied singer Ivete Sangalo for over 12 years, the musician from Bahia was responsible for arranging many of the muse’s hits, including “Festa”, “Empurra-empurra”, “Tô na rua” and “Abalou”.

This year, Letieres Leite contributed arrangements for the album Noturno, by Maria Bethania. On social networks, he congratulated the singer.

“Looking forward to listening to this new album NIGHT, where I had the pleasure and honor of having made Arranjos. Viva 🙌🏾”, said Letiere Leite, in June of this year.

Letieres Leite began to “tack up his first ideas” while studying at the Konservatorium Franz Schubert, in Vienna, Austria, where he lived for six years. Back in Brazil, he set up a school called Academia de Música da Bahia, where he began to develop research.

“It’s very difficult to talk about someone we love and admire. Who brought so much beauty and novelty. Creator of @rumpilezz, a very talented musician, arranger and music producer. Today is the day to mourn @letieresleite’s departure and thank him for his legacy” .

“You immense, nature welcomes you with all the praises you have planted. You are a unique chapter in the music of the WORLD. A blessing to be your friend, and I feel even more protected by you. Rest in your eternal wisdom.”

“He wasn’t one to smile for pictures, but he made us smile for being by his side. Friday I spoke of him with pride and reverence for a beautiful documentary. Saturday I spoke to him about the pleasure of talking about him for the documentary. of sovereign teacher teacher, which is what he was, including to me recently. We agreed that it was more than time for a reunion. There was no time, your heart today decided that the meetings will all be from memory. Thank you conductor, musician , dancer, painter, choreographer and hardcore baiano.

“God @letieresleite! Difficult times”.

“I WANT TO REMEMBER YOU LIKE THIS! Olorum Kosi Pure.”

