Mutation Increases Human Bird Flu Cases in China, Concerns Experts

An increase in the number of people in China infected with bird flu this year is raising concern among experts, who say a previously circulating strain appears to have changed and become more infectious in humans.

The country recorded 21 cases of human infections with the H5N6 subtype of the virus in 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), compared to just five last year.

Measles: See symptoms, causes and treatment

Although the numbers are much smaller than the hundreds of infections caused by H7N9 in 2017, the cases registered this year left many people in serious condition and at least six dead.

— The increase in human infections in China this year is worrying. It is a virus that causes a high degree of mortality – said the professor of comparative pathology at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thijs Kuiken.

Most infected people have had contact with birds, and there are no confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission, said the WHO, which highlighted the increase in cases in an Oct. 4 statement.

Social brain: Scientists Discover Neural Circuitry That Manages Human Group Interactions

The organization said further investigations are “urgently” needed to understand the risk and increase in transmission to people.

Since then, a 60-year-old woman in Hunan Province has been hospitalized in critical condition with H5N6 flu on Oct. 13, according to a Hong Kong government statement.

Although human cases of H5N6 have been reported, no outbreaks related to the subtype have been reported in poultry in China since February 2020. The country is the world’s largest producer of poultry and ducks, which act as reservoirs for the flu viruses.

Summer virus: everything you need to know about

The Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not be reached for comment on the increase in human cases of H5N6. However, a study published on its website last month said that “the increased genetic diversity and geographic distribution of H5N6 poses a serious threat to the poultry industry and human health.”

Avian influenza viruses circulate constantly in domestic and wild birds, but rarely infect people. However, the evolution of viruses, which has increased as bird populations grow, is a major concern as they can adapt to be easily transmitted between people and cause a pandemic.

The highest number of H5N6 infections occurred in Sichuan province in southwest China, although cases have also been reported in neighboring Chongqing and Guangxi, as well as in Guangdong, Anhui and Hunan provinces.

Advancement in medicine: Cold exposure reduces multiple sclerosis symptoms, study shows

At least 10 cases were caused by viruses genetically very similar to H5N8, which devastated poultry farms across Europe last winter and also killed wild birds in China. This suggests that the most recent H5N6 infections in China may be a new variant.

“It could be that this variant is a little more infectious (to people), or there could be more of this virus in birds right now and that’s why more people are being infected,” Kuiken said.

Four of the cases reported in Sichuan were breeding poultry and had been in contact with dead birds, a September report by the China CDC said. Another case bought a duck at a live poultry market a week before developing symptoms.

Vaccination against Covid-19: China to immunize children aged 3 to 11 years

China vaccinates birds against bird flu, but the immunization used last year may only partially protect against emerging viruses, preventing large outbreaks but allowing the virus to continue circulating, said the regional laboratory coordinator for the Center for Emergency Diseases Animal Transboundary at the Food and Agriculture Organization, Filip Claes. China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs did not respond to a request for comment.

Backyard farms in the country are common and many people still prefer to buy live chickens from markets. The city of Guilin in the Guangxi region, which had two human cases in August, said last month it had halted live bird trade in 13 urban markets and would abolish the trade within a year.

Is BMI a scam? Calculation to measure whether or not a person is overweight is increasingly out of date

First cases recorded in humans

In 2021, two subtypes of avian influenza were identified for the first time in humans: H5N8 and H10N3. The first was detected in an infected person in Russia and the second in China. It was not known that these two viruses were capable of infecting human beings.

In both cases, those infected had mild symptoms, and experts point out that transmission to humans is still extremely rare. H5N8 is responsible for several outbreaks of the disease in birds in Belgium, Holland, France, Denmark and also in Germany.

Understand: How Bolsonaro misrepresented information about the vaccine’s relationship with AIDS

H10N3 is a strain of the virus with a low capacity to cause disease in a host and is less severe in domestic birds. Therefore, the risk of spreading on a large scale is also very low, according to the National Health Commission of China.

Many different strains of avian flu are present in the Asian country and some infect people sporadically, usually working with birds. However, there have not been a significant number of human infections with the disease since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people between the years 2016 and 2017.