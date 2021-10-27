NASA may have discovered the first planet outside the Milky Way

Scientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting a star outside the Milky Way, which may be the first planet to be discovered outside our galaxy.

The possible exoplanet was discovered in the Whirlpool Galaxy – spiral galaxy Messier 51 (M51) – by the Chandra X-ray telescope, NASA said in a press release last Monday (25).

An exoplanet is a planet outside our solar system that normally orbits a star other than the Sun in our galaxy. Until now, all exoplanets found were in the Milky Way – most of them less than 3,000 light-years from Earth.

The possible exoplanet discovered in the Whirlpool Galaxy is approximately 28 million light years away – thousands of times farther than those found in the Milky Way.

“We’re trying to open up a whole new area for finding other worlds, looking for planet candidates at X-ray wavelengths, a strategy that allows us to discover them in other galaxies,” said Rosanne Di Stefano, professor of astronomy at the Center for Astrophysics from Harvard & Smithsonian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who led the study, in a statement.

The team looked for dips in X-ray brightness within binary X-ray glows, which normally contain a neutron star – when a massive star collapses – or a black hole pulling gas from a nearby orbiting star. Material near the neutron star or black hole becomes superheated and glows in X-rays.

The region creating bright X-rays is small, so it’s easy to detect if a planet passes by – as it would block almost all X-rays. This allows exoplanets to be detected at long distances.

However, researchers will have to wait a long time to confirm that they have discovered an exogalactic exoplanet. Due to its large orbit, the planet candidate would not pass a binary partner for the next 70 years, meaning it could take decades to confirm the observation.

“Unfortunately, to confirm that we are seeing a planet, we would have to wait decades to see another passage,” says astrophysicist Nia Imara, from the University of California at Santa Cruz, in a statement. “And because of the uncertainties regarding the duration of its orbit, we wouldn’t know exactly when to look.”

If the planet is real, experts believe it would have to have survived a supernova explosion that created a neutron star or black hole. And in the future, a companion star could also explode as a supernova and again bombard the planet with extreme levels of radiation.

Researchers will look for other candidates for exoplanets and other galaxies in the archives both in Chadra, which has substantial data on 20 other galaxies, and in the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton satellite. They add that another interesting line of research is looking for X-ray transits at sources in the Milky Way to discover new nearby planets in unusual environments.

(Translated text. Read the original here.)