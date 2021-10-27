Neoenergia has robust revenue, says Credit Suisse, which estimates an increase of 35%

THE neoenergy (NEOE3) reported strong results in the third quarter, reflecting the resumption of economy after the pandemic hit last year. The company had robust revenue numbers and a slight drop in defaults, said the Credit Suisse this Tuesday (26).

The bank classifies the action as outperform — performance above the market average — with a target price of R$ 24.10, which is equivalent to a 35.72% increase in comparison with the closing of this Monday (25). The paper was traded at R$15.50 this Wednesday, up 0.06%.

For analysts, the improvement in revenue was driven by the renewable sector, based on the higher volume sold at the Itapebi unit and better wind yield, along with the Chafariz wind farm.

In addition, there were also higher revenues from Disco units, resulting from tariff readjustments in full B portion adjusted for inflation and an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period last year.

On the other hand, energy import costs weighed heavily, but the drop in delinquency in the quarter compensated for it, dropping from 1.3% between the April-June period to 1.1% between July and September.

“The loss rate has decreased for all Disco units, except for Cosern (+0.03 pp), although the unit maintains its levels below the regulatory targets”, said the financial institution.