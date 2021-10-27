Netflix Cowboy Bebop gets full trailer

THE Netflix released this Tuesday (26) the first full trailer of Cowboy Bebop, adaptation in live action from the classic anime of the 1990s. John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, the preview features the crew of the ship Bebop traveling the galaxy hunting fugitive criminals – check above.

A mix of westerns, classic movies from Kung Fu, space opera, cinema noir and a bunch of references balanced perfectly to the sound of jazz, Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999) is historically one of the essential animes of all time. One of the main culprits in sparking Hollywood’s interest in brilliant Japanese animation, the story is about a dysfunctional group of bounty hunters crisscrossing the galaxy on a journey of self-discovery.

Starred by John Cho (Star Trek), the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop will feature many of the elements that made the original a classic, including the participation of creative minds from the original series, such as the songwriter Yoko Kanno.

The series is scheduled to premiere for November 19th on Netflix.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).