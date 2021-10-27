Neto breaks the silence and shoots Edilson after leaving the band: ‘You made a difficult environment’​

One week after being released to Edilson’s departure from Grupo Bandeirantes, Neto talked about the former companion of ‘Os Donos da Bola’. In live on the channel ‘Pilhado’, by journalist Thiago Asmar, the presenter of the Band said that there was no atmosphere for Capetinha to remain at the station. According to Craque Neto, Edilson created a ‘horrible environment’ in the two years he served as a commentator.

Edílson left ‘Os Donos da Bola’ after encounters with former goalkeeper Velloso and the presenter grandson. With no atmosphere in the program led by the Corinthians idol, the commentator joined the ‘Jogo Aberto’ team.

– Edílson said on the ‘Podpah’ that I am in one way in the program and that outside I am another. It’s not true, I’m the same thing. Maybe you’re different, because the environment you made at ‘Donos da Bola’ was a difficult environment, where you had a problem with Fernandinho. What you did with Fernandinho, Edílson, who is one of the greatest reporters in the world, was absurd, he is a gentleman. What you did with Velloso, with the Cannon, was very ugly – Neto began.

– And then there was a meeting between everyone there. It was decided by the direction of the Band that he would leave ‘Donos da Bola’ and make ‘Jogo Aberto’. If you, Edilson, have something to say, you have to talk to Edmundo, who took your place. It wasn’t me – completed the presenter of the Band.

The disagreement between Velloso and Edilson happened in October 2020. At the time, the program partners needed to be calmed down by Neto. The fight started when Edílson Capetinha criticized the positioning of the goalkeepers from Velloso’s period. For him, archers did not organize the game.

Regarding the departure of the former Corinthians player, Neto said that he had no participation in the Band’s decision.

– I’m not the one who decides that. I’m not the owner of the Band. Now, the horrible environment you made in the Band may have made you leave. You’re still an ace, a phenomenon, but the horrible environment you made there I didn’t do, you know why, Edilson? Because I’ve been in Band for 20 years. Most people there love me – he said great grandson.

On his YouTube channel, Neto said he lost the strong contact he had with Edilson and said he was upset with the “unnecessary” situation of conflict. The Corinthians idol and Band presenter also revealed that Capetinha is no longer talking to him.

– There was a problem with me, with Velloso, with Fernandinho, with everyone. I didn’t go there, no sir. So much so that you went to work on ‘Jogo Aberto’, and why didn’t you stay there? Ah, so you mean that I also took you out of the ‘Open Game’ and added Edmundo? Oh, no f… – he snapped.

– Who left the Band was you, Edilson. And I’ll talk more: the Cascão [diretor do ‘Donos da Bola’] talked to you several times, everyone talked to you. His contract ended and the Band didn’t want to renew, that’s what I read. It’s much easier to say that I sent him away. It’s not easy for him to say ‘wow, I was bad, man, I could have had more humility, I could have been more of a team’. What I do know is that you don’t talk to Edmundo, to Petkovic, to anyone. I talk – concluded Neto.