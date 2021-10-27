Neuropsychoanalyst analyzes public fight involving Gabriel Medina and his mother

Every day there is a new chapter of the family imbroglio involving Gabriel Medina and her mother, the businesswoman Simone Medina. After the media reported that the matriarch had broken relations with her son for financial reasons, the controversy is followed daily by the public.

Since then, Simone has stopped following the surfer on social media, in addition to publicly playing indirect and attacking her daughter-in-law, model Yasmin Brunet, even calling her a porn actress.

THE This is people he spoke with USP neuropsychoanalyst Priscila Gasparini Fernandes, who analyzed the troubled relationship between mother and child and explained how psychological treatment can help resolve the problem.

Asked why Simone Medina took the attitude of exposing the fight publicly and not solving it with her son in private, the professional said: “It was a reactive action, she felt offended and, as they are famous people who expose facts on social networks , tried to show their version of the story, but the situation took a greater proportion than they expected”.

“When there are family problems, we must resolve them with dialogue and common sense, always putting ourselves in the other’s shoes, trying to listen to what the other has to say, without shielding ourselves in their truth, to actually try to solve the problem and not potentialize it. it”.

The neuropsychoanalyst also emphasized that, like some couples, mother and child can also seek help from a psychologist. “There is family therapy, where the bonds and attitudes of each member are worked out individually and then placed in the family context, with everyone present. It is usually very beneficial, as the psychologist guides and directs everyone to pose their problems and anxieties for the family to reflect and resolve conflicting situations”.

This whole mess could end up interfering in the surfer’s career, according to Gasparini. “I believe that the fight between Gabriel Medina and his mother can affect his career, as the public often takes sides on one side, as if they could participate and give their opinion on the situation, and ends up punishing the side that believes to be wrong, not admire, as if it were something personal. Generally famous people have this type of problem because they have a very exposed life”.

Priscila ended by explaining how psychology can help resolve a family dispute. “It is very common for families to have conflicts, divergences of thoughts, stressful situations, what changes from one family to another is the way they deal with these issues. It would be appropriate to structure a dialogue to resolve the problems, listening to the parties, making everyone express their issues, with politeness, respect and cordiality, so that they can effectively resolve the issue in a way that is satisfactory to everyone. Exercising reflection, self-analysis, forgiveness, and the spirit of family union.

“We always advise looking at the other’s situation and putting yourself in their role so that you can really feel what they are reporting, so that we have a view of the whole and not just a fragmented, one-sided view of the situation. We must respect the roles of each one of the group, the maturity of each one, the personal and professional growth, always prioritizing common sense and respect. Families must have the habit of dialogue, be closer, more united and with a more open and affectionate relationship.”

