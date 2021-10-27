New Batmvel becomes collectible miniature from Hot Wheels

With each Batman movie we see a new vehicle piloted by the Batman. Sometimes the vehicle is more like an automobile, like the classic “Batsmovie” directed by Adam West in the 1960s TV series (based on the Lincoln Futura concept), and other times it looks more like a tank, like the Tumblers from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy (between 2005 and 2012), inspired by Frank Miller’s 1980s comics.

The new Batmobile hits the big screen in 2022 in The Batman, a feature film directed by Matt Reeves that has already suffered some delays in its schedule. But, as important as the Dark Knight, the vehicle has already been introduced to the public. In best car style, it was based on muscle cars from the 1970s. With the promise of becoming a classic, this new Batmobile will be sold by Hot Wheels in a 1:10 scale. It may not look like it in the images, but the thumbnail is large, nearly 50 centimeters long. The cart brand released images of this prototype, which, due to the degree of detail, will be disputed by collectors.

(photo: Mattel/Disclosure)

That’s right, not that cheap line of miniatures you buy for kids to bump into each other, spitting and onomatopoeia. This snapper will cost a hefty $500 in pre-sales in the United States, still limited to two units per person and delivered from July 1, 2022. As Mattel is unusual in bringing this line to Brazil, you’re fighting for it. get yours!

(photo: Mattel/Disclosure)

The new Hot Wheels Batmvel will come parked in a diorama in the Batcaverna, with the right to Batsignal and computers with the criminal record of classic villains like Penguin and Charada (alert: this phrase contains creativity!). The cart will be radio-controlled, including a Batman dummy that moves the steering wheel and gearshift.

(photo: Mattel/Disclosure)

Calm down, there’s more… Headlights and lanterns come on, as do the dashboard dials inside the vehicle. Suspensions are functional. The turbine not only has lighting that simulates its operation, but it also releases steam. The miniature is so faithful, it brings the dirt and dents typical of a car that fights crime in grim Gotham City.