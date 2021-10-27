New Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has most powerful aspirated V8 ever made

When the Chevrolet Corvette C8 was unveiled in 2019, it impressed a lot with its performance numbers. With the “basic” Stingray version reaching 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, it was hard to imagine that the sports car would have an even faster version. Still, the brand has taken the mid-engined Corvette a step further with the new Z06. In fact, it wasn’t a step, but a huge leap.

How would you describe 680 hp at 8400 rpm? That’s what the LT6 V8 engine produces, which Chevrolet says is the most powerful aspirated V8 ever used in a production car. This 5.5 is made entirely from aluminum with a dry crankcase, flat crankshaft and reaching 8,600 rpm (just 200 rpm more than the previous model). Even the maximum torque of 63.5 kgfm has a high peak of 6300 rpm. This engine was made to spin like nothing seen before in a Corvette, with the exception of the racing C8.R, which served as the basis for this version. And it makes it accelerate up to 96 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

As you can imagine, adding that much force requires more air to help cool it down. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a different front, increasing the ventilation channeled to the mid-engine. It’s 9 centimeters wider for better balance and handling, and allows more air to pass through the side intakes. At the rear, the bumper features four round tailpipes in the center, where engineers spent two years to ensure the Corvette will have a unique sound.

The suspension received a specific calibration for this version, keeping the arms overlapped at the front and at the rear, as well as a series of driving modes that adjust the set for use on the tracks or on the streets. Brakes have been upgraded to six-piston Brembos discs at the front, with 37mm rotors, while the rear ones are slightly larger with 38mm rotors. As an option, it is possible to exchange everything for 39.8 mm carbon-ceramic brakes at the front and 39.1 mm at the rear. It is naturally quite rigid, so much so that Chevrolet offers a hardtop convertible version without the need for reinforcements.

Aerodynamically speaking, the Z06 comes with a front diffuser and a modest rear wing and a fixed flap that Chevrolet describes as a small flap at the tip of the spoiler. It increases downforce, but we suspect that anyone who wants more efficient aerodynamics will opt for the carbon fiber package, bringing the Z06 closer to the race car. It includes a larger front diffuser, a larger wing (as seen in the pictures) and other design elements.



Or, if you want the definitive version, you can order the sports car with the Z07 Performance package and receive all these improvements and more. This option adds the FE7 suspension with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, making adjustments in milliseconds according to track conditions. It also gets Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires made especially for the Z06 and which can be used on a range of wheel options, including carbon fiber.

Despite already revealing the car, Chevrolet does not give much more information at the moment. We know it will have an 8-speed, dual-clutch automated transmission, with the shortest last gear, and that it accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h (60 mi/h) in 2.6 seconds. However, the company does not say what its maximum speed, although we believe it could reach 320 km/h.

With all the production problems due to the lack of components, especially semiconductors, the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will only start to be assembled from December – if it doesn’t end up being late. Prices will only be announced when you are close to reaching dealerships.