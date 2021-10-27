New GTA: San Andreas has first 4K footage revealed

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition finally received the first images

Showing a little of the game’s environment and graphics in general, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is running on Unreal Engine and has several improvements. The game features new, modern controls inspired by GTA V, plus comprehensive visual enhancements such as resolution updates and visual fidelity improvements across the world and more, while retaining its distinct original aesthetic.

According to the Viciados portal, new 4k images of the new trilogy were released. For the uninformed, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition involves three editions of the Rockstar Games franchise, GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. Originated from the PS2 this version is being developed for those fans who have always loved these aforementioned franchises and who definitely miss playing these Rockstar Games legends with better graphics and gameplay.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collection will be released digitally on November 11 for $59.99. You will be able to play them on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and the latest X/S Series consoles and PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

In the first half of 2022, it will reach iOS and Android. It will have a physical release on December 7th. Each of these games has been remastered by Grove Street Games, who seem to have done a great job of making them much prettier and more playable than their PS2 counterparts.

Rockstar says it used the Unreal Engine and a “completely rebuilt” lighting system, and the graphical improvements seem to touch just about every part of the games. The list provided in the Rockstar press release includes improved shadows, weather and reflections, and updated vehicle and character models.

There are greater drawing distances, smoother surfaces and “higher resolution textures on buildings, weapons, roads, interiors and more”. Recently Rockstar Games released the official trailer of the new game with amazing images.

Check out the new images from the new GTA trilogy below: