New Hyundai Crete will change design and gain Tucson front end

O new Hyundai Crete has just arrived in Brazilian stores, and, this month, won the 7 seat version in Mexico – named Crete Grand and quoted for Brazil. However, in Asia, the SUV has been on sale for a few years and is about to change the design. Hyundai has unveiled the Crete restyle drawings in Indonesia, where the model is locally made.

The sketches, therefore, reveal the new look of the Hyundai Creta, which debuts in 2022 in Asian markets. The model will have the same front as the new tucson and of the Santa Cruz pickup, which has already entered production in the United States. The front will be completely remodeled, leaving behind the modern design of the SUV that is made in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

Disclosure/Hyundai

You will also like

O Car Journal it even brought, in June, a projection published by Indian Autos Blog that showed the new Hyundai Crete with the same front as Tucson. Speculation increased after the SUV surfaced in tests in South Korea. In Asia, where it is also called the ix25, the new Crete is in the second generation since 2019.

Redesigned front

In the new look, Crete will have LED lights integrated into the front grille, as in Tucson. In addition, the grid will be larger and wider, as well as feature a restyled frame, where the details will be triangular. At the bottom, there will be LED lights, but this time in rectangular shapes.

Disclosure/Hyundai

The front bumper will have new air intakes and, on the hood, creases will make the SUV more robust. However, a detail that caught our attention is the new light alloy wheels, which will come with a completely new design. In the images, you can see that the design forms a ”Y” and makes the car more modern.

The rear, for now, has no changes. In fact, the sketch of the new Crete has the details of this part very similar to the Brazilian model. Finally, the interior looks identical and will have discrete changes.

According to the Autocar India, Crete’s facelift will include new security technologies in higher versions. In this case, the package ADAS with advanced driving assistance features such as automatic emergency braking. That is, the same items already available in the model made in Piracicaba.