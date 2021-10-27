New Range Rover 2022 arrives more sophisticated and electrified

The New Range Rover 2022 emerged after an international presentation in the UK. The iconic luxury SUV reappears in a new generation that is even more sophisticated, sumptuous and electrified. Land Rover’s top-of-the-line model, the British model is renewed to face heavyweight players such as Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, however, the biggest challenge is another.

In the middle of the electrification era, the New Range Rover 2022 is supported by an aluminum platform called MLA-Flex that allows the addition of very different propulsion arrangements on the same base, as well as features that will allow the British SUV to go through the turbulent transition in Europe for cars combustion for electricity.

In this case, the platform is based on a 48-volt architecture, which acts both on the thruster and on the chassis dynamic control, even having electric stabilizers, more efficient and comfortable pneumatic suspension, as well as a directional rear axle, which moves the wheels by up to 7 °. Driving management is now the Dynamic Response Pro, with more modes and efficiency.

Another novelty is the individual locking of the front and rear differentials, supported by a more intelligent electronic traction distribution system. The exchange is automatic with eight speeds, from ZF. The base comes with two micro-hybrid diesel-powered engines: D300 and D350, with 300 and 350 horsepower respectively, in addition to 66 kgfm and 71.1 kgfm.

In the intermediate range, two PHEV versions, both with Ingenium 3.0 petrol, having versions of 440 or 510 horsepower, delivering 63 kgfm and 71 kgfm, respectively. The P440e and P510e will be joined by the more powerful P530, which abandons JLR’s 5.0 Supercharged V8 to embrace BMW’s 4.4 TwinTurbo V8, delivering 530 horsepower and 76.2 kgfm.

The New Range Rover 2022 now has up to 295mm of ground clearance and traverses 900mm waterways. Visually inspired by the previous generation and, notably, by the classic model, the classy Land Rover draws attention even for the framed taillights on the rear, leaving the look even cleaner.

With 5.052 m or 5.252 m long bodies, it maintains the size to reign, with a spacious and luxurious interior, a panoramic sunroof, new Meridian Signature sound system with dual speakers in the headrests, and 1,600 watts. The Range Rover’s “capsule” has an anti-virus filtering system, including the dreaded SARS-Cov-2.

Focused on digitization and entertainment, the New Range Rover 2022 features a 13.7-inch cluster, updated 13.1-inch Pivi Pro multimedia, 4-zone air conditioning with an 8-inch screen on the rear and two more 11.4 screens inches on the backrests for enjoyment of those behind.

In fact, in a rear-facing configuration, the Range Rover features a center console and individual seats with electrical controls, including footrests. With OTA update, the onboard electronics leaves the environment as expected from an SUV of this class, which will arrive in Brazil in D350 versions for diesel lovers and P530, but only in 2022.

Range Rover 2022 – Photo Gallery