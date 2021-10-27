New startups strengthen partnerships with corporations in the country; see ranking with the best companies – Link

Brazilian startups have blazed a new growth path through partnerships with traditional groups, an idea known as open innovation. In the wake of the digital transformation movement, this type of connection has strengthened in the country: in the last year, the number of startups that carry out open innovation jumped from 13,177 to 18,355, according to ranking data 100 Open Startups, which has highlighted since 2016 the new companies that work best with corporations.
The list, whose edition this year was exclusively revealed to the state this Wednesday, 27th, it establishes concrete criteria to assess the work of startups in open innovation – they are considered small technology companies, which earn up to R$ 10 million in the fiscal year and have received less than R$ 10 million in investments. For this, the Brazilian platform 100 Open Startups measures the level of interaction between startups and corporations.
“There are lighter relationships, like an agreement from a large company to support a startup as a mentor. There is also the possibility of offering the startup some of the company’s resources, such as access to customers. Another way is to place the technology company in the supply chain. And the last stage is to become a partner in the startup, which could reach the extreme of acquisition”, explains Bruno Rondani, CEO of 100 Open Startups. “The closer and more valuable the relationships, the more startups score in the ranking”.
Rondani explains that these types of relationships have been doubling in Brazil year after year – and the phenomenon is not just about the need for digital acceleration brought about by the pandemic. “In the beginning, open innovation only congregated large corporations, as they are well-known brands that tend to attract more startups. Now, this movement is spreading into a network effect for smaller companies. We have new startups working even with ‘unicorns’, for example”, says the executive, referring to technology companies valued at more than US$ 1 billion.
Podium
In the 2021 edition, the top of the ranking brings startups that work in ubiquitous areas in any corporation, such as marketing and human resources. The first on the list is the Partnerships Network, a Rio startup that has been managing and communicating advantage clubs since 2014 – among its clients are companies such as Pernambucanas, Sompo Seguros and entities such as the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).
Through a customized platform for each club, which manages users, Rede Parceiros offers benefits such as raffles and gift cards – monthly fees for companies start at R$1,700.
Thiago de Paula Mattos (E) and Eduardo Torres, founders of the startup Rede Parceiros
“Relationships with large corporations are important validations for seeking new contracts. In the end, these partnerships allow you to be close to the companies’ problems and adapt the solutions, professionalizing your business”, says Eduardo Torres, co-founder of Rede Parceiros.
Considering the complete list of the best startups in open innovation, the highlight is the categories of artificial intelligence and data analysis, which are basic tools in almost all digital transformation processes. The fifth place in the ranking, for example, is the Gofind, founded in 2015 in Joinville (SC). The company optimizes industry sales by digitizing retail inventory – customers such as Nestlé, Unilever and Embelleze use the solution.
This year, with the advance of vaccination, sectors that had disappeared in 2020, such as tourism, also returned to the ranking. In fourth place on the list is Minas Gerais Onfly, founded in 2018, which is a kind of “Decolar.com” for corporate travel: on the platform, employees can make reservations for airline tickets, hotels and cars, and also request refunds. “With this system, we were able to compare companies’ corporate agreements with services and rates in real time, reducing corporate travel costs,” says Marcelo Linhares, co-founder of Onfly.
Marcelo Linhares, founder of startup Onfly
Results
Looking ahead, 100 Open Startups expects open innovation initiatives to continue to grow. “With the examples of corporations we have today, the trend is for new companies to follow the same pattern. If there is any bottleneck, it will be on the side of startups, which still face a lack of talent,” says Rondani.
In this sense, a movement that should grow is the spreading of the relationship between startups and traditional groups over more Brazilian regions – the ranking currently has several companies from outside São Paulo, but only one representative from the Northeast (from Macéio) and none from the North “Corporations usually have broad operations, with areas of logistics and innovation centers distributed throughout the country. Unlike the model of growth by venture capital, which usually contributes to startups that are in São Paulo near the funds’ offices, open innovation has more room for regional diversity”, says the CEO of 100 Open Startups.
For Gilberto Sarfati, a professor at FGV, the great challenge in this process will be to turn the cultural key in corporations. “On one side there are the speeches, but on the other hand, many startups still struggle to do business with traditional groups. Deep cultural changes will be essential for open innovation to generate the financial results that companies need”, he says.
See the complete ranking:
