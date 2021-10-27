New video for Gran Turismo 7 gives details about the more than 400 cars in the game

CEO Kazunori Yamauchi highlights the role of collectors for the sport. Trailer holds some interesting Easter Eggs

This Tuesday, October 26th, the Sony released a new video to show you more details of your racing simulator: Gran Turismo 7. Hosted by Kazunori Yamauchi, the CEO of Polyphony Digital, the trailer shows details of some of the most iconic vehicles in the franchise.

Throughout the trailer, Kaz mainly addresses the historical aspect of cars, stressing the importance of collectors in building the history of motorsport and car culture.

The creator of the franchise claims that Gran Turismo 7 uses 3D models that exploit the potential of the PlayStation 5, but the most important, in his opinion, is the total number of cars contained in the game: there will be more than 400 in total, without considering future DLCs and expansions.

By way of comparison, Gran Turismo Sport was released with “only” 168 cars, receiving constant updates since then.



– Continues after advertising –

On and off the slopes

As revealed in previous trailers, the look of the collection will play an essential role in Gran Turismo 7. There will be a dedicated lounge for unique models, called the Gran Turismo Cafe. Players will be encouraged to explore different models and unique vehicles, whether historically or visually.

Some of the new features revealed in the video were the classic Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, which appeared circling the asphalt of Goodwood Motor Circuitt, and also the Mercedes-Benz 300SL W194 (Shown quickly by GT7 shooting mode).

Other cars that also showed up in the video were Ferrari 250 GT, Ferrari 250 GTO, Nissan GT-R LM NISMO and the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. All these models were present in GT Sport and now return with improved graphics and many new details.

New hidden clues?

Fans with a keen eye may have noticed that the colored strokes appeared once more. In the previous trailer, they put together a kind of puzzle, resulting in the Deep Forest circuit.



– Continues after advertising –

This time, the layout seems to match that of another classic in the Gran Turismo franchise: Apricot Hill Raceway. This fancy circuit has high speed corners and quite considerable elevation changes, as highlighted by the GT Planet website. Apricot Hill first appeared in Gran Turismo 2 on PlayStation One.

Some users also pointed out that there are other traces in the video that don’t seem to line up. It may be another easter egg for future circuits, who knows even new in the franchise.

Launch of Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has a release date set for March 4, 2022. The game will come to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and even has an Anniversary version (25 years of the franchise) in physical media, now available at stores like Amazon.

This version has the following differentials:

Physical media for PS5 and a voucher for the PS4 game

Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific look

30 PSN Avatars from Manufacturers and Partners

The music from the soundtrack of Gran Turismo 7

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

You can read more about the Gran Turismo 7 editions at the link below:

Amazon starts pre-ordering Gran Turismo 7 on physical media

The game will be released on March 4th and will have a commemorative edition of the 25th anniversary of the series.



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: GT Planet Source: Sony PlayStation