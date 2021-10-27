New York Firefighters Protest Mandatory Vaccination – News

Thousands of New York City employees, mostly firefighters, marched this Monday (25) across the Brooklyn Bridge in protest against the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19, announced last week by the city.

“Do we actually ask if you’re vaccinated when you call 911?” by the crowd, made up of mostly men.

The protesters reject those who represent for them “the end of freedoms”: the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio.

All city officials were invited to march from the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall, the city hall, but the firefighters — two-fifths of whom were not vaccinated against the Covid-19 — were the most numerous.

Combatants were easily recognized by the shirt of the barracks in which they work; some of the blouses included the names of colleagues killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to the FDNY (New York Fire Department), 60% of its employees were vaccinated (17,000), a rate far below the average among adult residents of the city (84%).

Adriane Williams, 43, an FDNY employee, said she will not be vaccinated, even if it costs her job. “It’s a choice between my profession and my life, and I need to choose my life,” he guaranteed, despite the vaccines being considered safe by most specialists. “But I shouldn’t be forced to choose,” she continued, acknowledging that she fears losing her job and being “with nothing” after having been “an employee for 19 years.”

After teachers and health professionals, whose vaccination rate now hovers around 95%, New York has extended mandatory vaccination to 160,000 city employees, of whom 46,000 had not yet received their first injection last week. Last Wednesday (20), as soon as De Blasio announced the measure, the city’s police union declared that it would appeal in court.

To motivate the more undecided, the city has promised a $500 salary bonus to anyone who receives the first dose before October 29th. After that date, those who have not yet been vaccinated will have their salary suspended at first.