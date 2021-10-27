Next Corinthians opponent, Chapecoense announces Pintado’s dismissal

Painted is no longer technical at Chapecoense, next opponent of Corinthians. According to the club’s board, the coach “requested” his resignation and the decision was taken “by mutual agreement”.

“Through a request from Pintado, in common agreement with the board, we terminated the contract. We can only thank the dedicated, correct, upstanding and hard-working professional. He did a great job, we know that it was not the result we expected, but we are satisfied for the person that Pintado proved to be and his professionalism. He is a great winner, who was part of the Chapecoense family,” said Gilson Sbeghen, president of the club, at a press conference.

Coach Pintado also made his statement. “I thank Chapecoense, it is a very important stage in my professional life. I leave Chape as a better professional, I met a club that I admire and respect so much… Chape now has a new supporter. The club is not standing idly by, people here are working, looking for better days. I have positive and negative points, no one leaves the world of football without scars. During the time I was here, I tried to help in the best possible way, with all my strength. I never ran away from my responsibilities and I would never hide. I’m sure this is a ‘goodbye’. I only take good things from here.”

Pintado arrived at Chape in August, with the mission of taking the team out of the Brasileirão relegation zone. There were 14 games played, with one victory, seven draws and seven defeats, with a 21% improvement.

Chape is in last place in the Brazilian Championship, with only 13 victories. The team’s only victory in the competition was with Pintado, against Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

Chapecoense’s next game is against Corinthians, on Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Leave your comment