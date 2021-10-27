Next MacBook Air could be the first with M2 chip

Apple announced the new MacBook Pros earlier this week. That means that rumors have already migrated to the next Mac in the line: the MacBook Air 2022. And so far, it looks like Apple’s entry-level MacBook will go through a lot of changes.

The new MacBook Air is supposed to arrive in mid-2022. The current M1 MacBook Air hasn’t really changed the laptop’s design, but it looks like the next one will. Like 24-inch iMacs, it will come in a variety of color options, with a white keyboard. Rumors also claim that the design will be similar to the MacBook Pros that Apple announced at its “Unleashed” event, but thinner and lighter.

In terms of specs, the next generation MacBook Air is supposed to run on the M2 processor. Previously, a report from the Bloomberg claimed it would be manufactured with a chip code-named “Staten”, which was a faster version of the M1. The supposed M2 also boosts the graphics cores to 9 or 10, and can also be used in a future 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Unlike the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, the new Air isn’t expected to have SD or HDMI ports — it will stick with USB-C. There are rumors that it will have a MagSafe charging system, a 1080p webcam, a 30W power adapter and also no fan. The 2022 Air may also support at least two external monitors.

The Air is also expected to continue Apple’s Mini-LED range, but it’s unclear whether the Air will also have a “notch” (or “notch”). ProMotion and Face ID will not be available and the starting price will be little more than the current $999. Another unexpected rumor: Apple may remove “Air” from the name altogether.

As always, rumors are rumours. If the iPhone 13 event brought any indication along those lines, the rumors aren’t always right. However, several of them are quite believable. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been talking about a MacBook Air Mini-LED arriving in 2022 for some time now. DigiTimes also recently corroborated the chance that a Mini-LED screen was likely, citing industry sources. Likewise, Apple took a color trend last year, adding new color options to the 24-inch iMac, iPad Mini, the iPhone 13 line and even the HomePod Mini. MagSafe is also back, since its surprise return with the iPhone 12 lineup. In any case, it’s unlikely we’ll see another Apple event this year. So we’ll probably have to wait until 2022 to find out more.