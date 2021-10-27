No regrets with São Paulo, Dani Alves closes the doors to Corinthians, Palmeiras and Santos

The side denied having harbored resentments after a troubled passage through the Tricolor

Some time after leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves finally went public to talk about Tricolor. And he doesn’t seem to hold grudges from the team.

Questioned by fans on his Instagram account, the full-back not only claimed to have no grievances for the São Paulo team, but also stated publicly that he does not think about playing for one of his rivals.

Or three teams mentioned were Palmeiras, Santos and Corinthians, the three local rivals of São Paulo. It is worth remembering that Dani Alves, after terminating with the Morumbi team, was even speculated in Verdão, but the negotiation does not seem to have progressed.

“I wasn’t upset. I wish the ending had been a different way, but as good human beings, not everything goes as we always planned, but we always (we’re) grateful.” declared the side, in response to a fan question on his Instagram account. “I wouldn’t play for a São Paulo rival. I respect all clubs and their histories, but I’m Tricolor.” replied in another.

Having settled the termination with Tricolor after publicly charging unpaid amounts for the club (more specifically, image rights), the lateral left Morumbi under much criticism from the fans.

Without a club at the moment, he received surveys and even proposals from clubs like Athletico-PR and Fluminense, but he did not sign a contract and preferred to remain without a club until the end of the 2021 season.

Even with the troubled departure and the many criticisms, then Daniel Alves is still fond of São Paulo. The player always made it clear that he was a fan of the club, long before arriving at Morumbi.

For Tricolor, Dani Alves won a São Paulo Championship, in 2021. In total, he played 95 games wearing the São Paulo team shirt, with ten goals scored and 14 assists.