Non-flare, Airless Tire: Michelin and GM Announce Uptis Release for 2024

Michelin and General Motors have been working together since 2017 to bring to market a tire unlike anything you’ve ever seen out there. This week, four years after the beginning of the project, formerly called Vision, it was finally announced: it is Uptis, which stands for Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System.

The Uptis was worked on an innovative concept, which will allow the tires to run without air and not run the risk of puncture. For this, it was built using regular rubber and fiberglass, in addition to other compounds aimed at sustainability. The idea is to “imitate” what is done in lunar vehicles, that is, to dispense with pressurized air and adopt the use of small spokes made of glass-reinforced plastic, which support the tread.

“The airless technology allows Uptis to reduce the risk of flat tires and other air loss failures that result from punctures or road hazards,” explained the brand on its official website. “When applied to large-scale production, this feature means that Uptis offers significant potential for reducing the use of raw materials and waste,” he added.

Image: Disclosure/Michelin

According to Michelin, the airless and non-flare tires have already been successfully tested on the Chevrolet Bolt and proved to be ready to hit the market soon. “The Uptis Prototype demonstrates Michelin’s capacity for innovation, both in its mastery of these high-tech materials and in its development approach in close collaboration with GM, which validates our concept as a roadmap for innovation,” commented Eric Vinesse, department executive of the Michelin Group’s research and development.

Sustainability

The absence of compressed air and the use of different materials for the manufacture of airless and non-flare tires were highlighted by Michelin as beneficial for the environment. According to the brand, approximately 200 million tires worldwide are prematurely scrapped each year due to punctures, damage caused by road hazards or inadequate air pressure, which ends up causing irregular wear.

The entry of Uptis tires on the market will be, in the view of the brand and General Motors, a partner in the project, fundamental to change this scenario. “Uptis is the ideal solution to propel the automotive industry into the future, and a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners,” commented Steve Kiefer, senior vice president of global purchasing and supply chain of General Motors.

There is still no exact date for Michelin’s airless and non-flare tires to start being sold on the market, but they are expected to be officially launched in 2024. Regarding prices, so far, neither General Motors nor tire manufacturer gave any tips to consumers.

Source: Michelin