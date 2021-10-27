Nubank applies for US IPO registration and BDR listing on B3

Fintechs, such as Nubank, are already able to offer financial solutions with superior quality and lower prices than traditional institutions.

Nubank reported on Wednesday (27) that it has filed a confidential preliminary filing of its initial public offering (IPO) of shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In this context of the offer in the US, Nubank also filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and B3 a request for registration and listing of a foreign issuer, registration and admission for trading of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) and registration of the offer of distribution of BDRs.

Due to the confidentiality request, the preliminary prospectus does not yet appear in the SEC or CVM system, but the company published a statement on its website informing about the protocols.

Earlier this month, the bank reported first-half profit on its operations in Brazil of R$76 million, after attracting more customers to its credit card. In the same period of the previous year, Nubank had a loss of R$ 95 million.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related