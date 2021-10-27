Nubank files IPO request – 10/27/2021 – Market

Nu Holdings, parent company of Nubank, filed before the CVM (Securities Commission) and B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, its request for registration of initial public offering shares in Brazil, and in the US to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

According to a statement released to the market, Nubank will make its initial public offering of shares (IPO) on the US stock exchanges, and, at the same time, will list the shares in the local market through BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts), assets that replicate the performance of shares originally traded abroad.

The bank also informs that the announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, and any offer or solicitation for an offer to purchase securities will only be made by means of a definitive prospectus.

Wanted, Nubank said it would not comment.

In an interview with sheet at the end of July, the president and founder of the digital bank, David Vélez, 39, commented on plans for the company.

“We know that a possible Nubank IPO generates a lot of expectations and we do not deny that it should happen at some point, but it is not our focus and we are in no hurry to do so. We have the support of our group of investors, who share the vision of long term of our business,” said the executive.

Amid the preparation of the company’s structure and governance to become a publicly traded company, Nubank announced on Tuesday (26) that Muhtar Kent, former CEO and chairman of the Coca-Cola Company, will join the the board of directors of fintech.

Kent joins the group that has names such as singer Anitta, Luis Alberto Moreno, former president of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), and Daniel Goldberg, former president of Morgan Stanley in Brazil.

On the 13th, Nubank announced that it had achieved the first net profit in its history, of R$ 76 million, in the first half of 2021.

With millionaire contributions from large investors –in June, the American mega-investor Warren Buffett invested US$ 500 million (R$ 2.78 billion) in the digital business– Nubank has expanded the range of services provided to clients.

The bank recently announced that it is preparing to include in its application the option to buy and sell shares this year.

Nubank’s foray into the investment market began in September 2020, when the company acquired the broker Easynvest. In August, the brokerage’s brand was switched to Nu Invest, amid a scenario of increased competition from traditional financial institutions.

In late August, the bank announced its first investment in the e-commerce market, with the acquisition of Spin Pay, an instant payments fintech that supports Pix purchases in e-commerce.