Nubank launches Ultraviolet card with new advantages; know how to order

The “Ultraviolet” card brings together several advantages. Among them, the 1% instant cashback on purchases made. Know more.

Since its launch, at an online event on July 6 this year, the new Nubank product has been bringing benefits to customers. O “Ultraviolet” card brings together several advantages. Among them, the 1% instant cashback on purchases made.

About Nubank’s new card

Between the benefits of the new product that comes under the Mastercard Black banner, the following stand out:

International health insurance for travel when purchasing tickets using the card;

Luggage insurance in case of loss or loss of luggage;

Right to the VIP lounge at the airport (Guarulhos), in addition to other VIP lounges with discounts;

Use of Wi-Fi at any airport in different parts of the world;

Security in purchases made within a period of up to 90 days;

Double the guarantee when purchasing products.

These are the main advantages of the card, which comes to the customer with a new designer, made of heavier metal. For customer safety, the card only comes with the owner’s name and other information such as card number, expiration date and other information are in the application.

How to purchase the Nubank Ultraviolet card

To request the card, it is necessary to access the Nubank website and inform the CPF under the question “Would you like to be one of the first people to receive Ultraviolet?”. There is also the option to select, at the top of the page, the button “Order Ultraviolet”.

On the next page, the interested person fills in a form with the data and will be aware that the card’s monthly fee is BRL 49.90. After performing this process, the customer will be notified through the application about the progress of the request.

Some Nubank customers are exempt of the monthly fee of BRL 49.90, as follows: