Nubank Releases Mass Limit Raises And Is One Of The Issues Of The Moment On Twitter

With Black Friday at the door, Nubank surprises customers with limit increase, driving internet users crazy, which took the subject to trends topics on twitter this Tuesday afternoon (26).

“I used nubank horrors never increased a penny, I spent months without using hj were and doubled the limit”, wrote a user of the network.

The memes were also present among the posts of the “purples”. “I was going home complaining that I didn’t have money to drink and out of nowhere it appeared that Nubank’s limit increased, a blessing or more loss??”, joked another customer.

Some complained when observing that the increase was insignificant “this damn NuBank increased my limit from R$50 to R$70, they can only think I’m a clown, I’m going to give up and open an account in another serious bank right away”, commented Ana Mel.

There were users who were disappointed when checking the application and seeing that they have not yet benefited from the change. “NuBank giving limit raises and loans to everyone and I here, nothing…”, lamented Murinelli.

In June 2021, Nubank announced that it would increase thresholds of millions of customers by August 2022. Nubank it was born to improve the financial system and give people back control over their money. It is with this mission in mind that we are very happy to announce the increase of limits to 35 million customers”, informed the institution in a note.

Jacob Sisk, Director of Data Science, stated that “at Nubank we always make decisions by putting our customers at the center and increasing credit limits has always been an important claim.”

Fintech also pointed out that “these increases, which represent around R$26 billion, will be offered over the next 12 months. By the end of 2021, about 10 million people will have more credit released.”

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com