Nyvi Estephan will present the 2021 Esports Awards alongside Sjokz and other celebrities

One of the most famous hosts in Brazil, Nyvi Stephan is now being recognized internationally! She announced that she will be one of the hosts of Sports Awards, the biggest sports award in the world.

The Brazilian will be alongside other great esports personalities, such as the presenter Sjokz, Fortnite’s world champion athlete Bugha, the owner of 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, and the also presenter Goldenboy.

Continue after advertising I was holding this newness, but now it’s even on an American billboard, lol, I came to tell you that I’ll be one of the hosts of @esportsawards in the United States, alongside @sjokz , @GoldenboyFTW , @bugha . GO BRASILLL 🇧🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/UUzbeqbdt4 — Nyvi Estephan 🎥🎮🎤 (@NyviEstephan) October 25, 2021

It is worth remembering that in 2019 Nyvi herself was nominated for the award for best presenter of the year at the Esports Awards. In 2020 she became an ambassador for the award here in Latin America, and that same year she also presented the Sports Brazil Award, which is the biggest sports award here in Brazil.

Other Brazilians at the 2021 Sports Awards

In addition to Nyvi as presenter, the Esports Awards has the participation of other Brazilians, those who compete for the various categories of the award. See the full list:

Mity (Rainbow Six NiP) – Technician of the Year

Chubz (Rainbow Six’s T1) – Technician of the Year

Cauan7 (LOUD from Free Fire) – Mobile Player of the Year

Syaz (Free Fire Flow) – Mobile Player of the Year

Lucasxgamer (Clash Royale) – Mobile Player of the Year

LOUD – Organization of the year

Paluh – PC Player of the Year

Alem4o (Rainbow Six’s T1) – play of the month – August 2021

Ninjas in Rainbow Pajamas 6 – Team of the Year

Ana Xisdê – Sports presenter of the year

Bruno Clash – Play by Play Narrator of the Year

Voting to choose the winners is open to the public on the website of the Sports Awards.